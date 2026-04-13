Atlanta Dream re-sign Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, Brionna Jones and Naz Hillmon to retain core roster

The Atlanta Dream are locking in their core and adding international firepower as the franchise doubles down on a championship-caliber roster.

The organization announced it has re-signed Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones, Jordin Canada, Naz Hillmon and Rhyne Howard, keeping together the foundation of a team that posted a 30-win season and the best winning percentage in franchise history in 2025.

Team officials said the group helped drive Atlanta's rise into one of the WNBA's top contenders, and the decision to stay together signals long-term belief in the organization's direction.

"This is a group that believes in Atlanta, believes in each other, and is united in the pursuit of a championship," Dream general manager Dan Padover said in a statement. "Allisha, Brionna, Jordin, Naz and Rhyne represent the standard we are building here in Atlanta."

Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, has emerged as the centerpiece of the roster. She is a three-time All-Star and 2022 Rookie of the Year who became the fastest player in league history to reach 300 career 3-pointers during the 2025 season.

"These players have established the standard for Atlanta Dream basketball," head coach Karl Smesko said. "Their work ethic, competitiveness, and belief in one another drive everything we do."

The Dream also continued to reshape its roster with the addition of Australian guard Isobel Borlase, a 21-year-old MVP in the Women's National Basketball League who led her league in scoring with 22.9 points per game.

Borlase, originally drafted by Atlanta in 2024, returns after a breakout overseas season that included a 42-point game and multiple league honors.

"Isobel is one of the most promising young guards in the international game," Padover said. "She brings scoring ability, versatility and a competitive edge that fits what we are building here in Atlanta."

Earlier this month, the team acquired two-time All-Star Angel Reese from the Chicago Sky.

Atlanta also holds the No. 13 pick in Monday night's WNBA Draft, giving the team another opportunity to add to a roster that already includes a mix of established stars and emerging talent.