DeKalb County warming centers open as freezing temperatures move into metro Atlanta

With freezing temperatures expected to settle across metro Atlanta overnight, DeKalb County has opened its warming centers to provide shelter, heat and meals for people who need a safe place to escape the cold.

All of the county's warming centers are operated by Frontline Response International, an organization that focuses on year-round outreach and emergency response during extreme weather.

24-year-old mother Satavia Martin and her 8-month-old son Nasiah stay at a DeKalb County warming center for the night as freezing temperatures grip metro Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

For 24-year-old mother Satavia Martin, the decision to seek help became clear the moment her son was born.

"It would be one thing if it was just me," Martin said. "But I can't have him out there like that."

Martin and her 8-month-old son, Nasiah, are staying at a DeKalb County warming center Tuesday night as temperatures dropped into the 20s. She said becoming a mother changed how she makes decisions — especially when her child's safety is at risk.

"If you really need the help, don't be scared to ask for help," Martin said. "Because it's help out there."

Frontline Response International says trust is built long before the temperature drops.

"They see us out doing outreach, they see us talking to them," said Terry Tucker, CEO of the organization. "And when it gets cold, it doesn't feel hard to come to us because we've already built that relationship."

Earlier in the day, Martin said she and her son were walking outside when the wind and cold became overwhelming.

"We were actually walking to Walmart today," she said. "The wind was blowing nonstop. It was like 24 degrees."

That moment made her emotional, she said, as she thought about what the night could have looked like without a warming center.

"Without something like this, honestly I wouldn't know where we would be," Martin said. "I would hate to think we would be out there on the streets in this cold."

Inside the warming center, guests have access to heat, daily meals prepared by a chef and a place to rest. Frontline Response International serves all genders and families. Children are welcome, but minors must be accompanied by an adult.

While Martin is grateful for the help now, she hopes it's temporary. She says she has completed cosmetology school and is focused on finding permanent housing for her family. Long-term, she hopes to attend culinary school.

"Cooking and baking — that's actually where my heart is," she said.

For now, she says having a plan — and her son — gives her strength.

"If I don't do it for myself, I know I have to do it for him," Martin said. "Put your pride to the side. If you really need help, don't be scared to ask for help."

How to get help

If you or someone you know needs a warm place to stay in DeKalb County, you can contact Frontline Response International at 404-334-3610. The organization says there is no deadline for coming or going tonight, and free pickups are available.