Georgia schools closing early, warming centers opening ahead of 1st freeze: What you need to know

Cities and counties around North Georgia and metro Atlanta are opening warming centers as the temperature drops below freezing for the first time this season.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for most of the state from 9 p.m. on Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for parts of north central, northeast, and northwest Georgia is in place until 7 a.m. on Tuesday with snow of up to 1 inch expected.

Georgia school closures

Dawson County

Dawson County students from six through 12th grade will release at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students will be released at 2 p.m.

All extracurricular activities are also cancelled.

Fannin County

All Fannin County Schools will be released early due to the Winter Weather Advisory. School officials say student drivers will able to leave Fannin County High School at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Parents and legal guardians can pick their children up from the county's middle schools at 1:30 p.m. for kindergarten to second-graders and 1:45 p.m. for third through fifth graders.

Pickup for middle and high school students will begin at 2:15 p.m.

Buses will also leave about an hour earlier than normal.

Gilmer County

Gilmer County Schools will dismiss an hour earlier due to the weather advisory.

All after school activities have been cancelled.

White County

Due to the Winter Weather Advisory and concerns over driving conditions, the White County School System will release at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Warming centers opening in metro Atlanta

Here's what you need to know about warming centers across the area. If you know of a warming center not included on this list, send CBS News Atlanta an email.

Atlanta

The City of Atlanta will have two warming centers open ahead of the overnight freezing temperatures. Both locations will be open from 8 p.m. on Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Central Park Recreation Center, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308.

Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331

The city will provide transportation at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County will have warming centers open from Sunday through Tuesday starting at 6:30 each evening at the following locations:

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr, Decatur

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr, Decatur

Golden Door Warming Center (for women and children), 2944 Ember Dr, Decatur

Transportation is available beginning at 6 p.m. through Frontline Response Dispatch, which can be called at (404) 334-3610. The final sweeps will happen at 10 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Frontline Response International location beginning at noon each day.

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County will have warming stations open nightly from 6 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Ave, Buford 30518

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth 30096

Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross 30071

Centerville Senior Center, 3025 Bethany Church Rd, Snellville 30039

Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St, Lawrenceville 30046

You can find more information about bus routes to each warming center here.

Marietta



Nonprofit MUST Ministries will open its Hope House warming station on Monday and Tuesday. The shelter is located at 1297 Bells Ferry Road and organizers ask that people be there at 8 each evening.