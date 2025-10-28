Food apps and Atlanta churches offer assistance to SNAP recipients struggling during shutdown

Millions of Americans are set to lose access to SNAP benefits on Saturday due to the ongoing government shutdown.

In an effort to help those impacted continue accessing the groceries they need, Atlanta churches and food delivery apps like DoorDash and GoPuff are attempting to get people some relief.

This past Sunday, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Jamal Bryant told his congregation that throughout November, they will cancel Sunday offerings and instead accept food donations.

"I didn't feel in good conscience or in good faith or in good face that it would be appropriate today for me to do an over and above offering. I didn't feel like it would be right to ask people to march down with $5,000, $2,000, $3,000, and $1,000 when people don't know how they are going to pay their rent. They don't know how they are going to take care of their kids. Don't know how it is they are going to eat," he said during Sunday's service.

Bryant has been taking to social media to share other resources.

Apps offer free groceries for SNAP recipients

In the business world, food delivery apps like DoorDash and GoPuff have announced that they will be providing free groceries to SNAP recipients.

GoPuff

Gopuff is donating up to $10 million in total relief, offering $50 credit for SNAP-eligible items, delivered for free in as fast as 15 minutes.

The credit is available to customers nationwide who have a SNAP card connected to their Gopuff account, or who add their SNAP card.

Here's how SNAP recipients can access the Gopuff program, which will run in two distinct waves:

Add a SNAP EBT card to your Gopuff account. (No action needed if you already have a SNAP card added to your account.) Add SNAP-eligible groceries to your cart. From Nov. 1 to 15, use code SNAPRELIEF1 at checkout for $25 off SNAP-eligible items and FREE delivery. From Nov. 16 to 30, use code SNAPRELIEF2 at checkout for an additional $25 off SNAP-eligible items and FREE delivery.

On Monday, DoorDash also announced it will be providing relief amidst the government shutdown.

The food delivery app plans to deliver 1 million free meals through food banks and waive fees for 300,000 SNAP recipient grocery orders, the company says.

The company says it will also send fresh food, shelf-stable items, and household essentials from DashMart locations to local food banks in affected communities.

Food assistance resources

Here are some resources in Atlanta if you or someone you know is experiencing issues with food assistance: