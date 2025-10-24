SNAP benefits will not be available to Georgians in November due to shutdown, officials warn

The Georgia Department of Human Services has announced that families across the state will not have access to SNAP benefits beginning on Nov. 1 as the stalemate over the federal government shutdown continues in Washington, D.C.

The state agency shared the announcement on Friday, saying that they were notified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that there is "insufficient funding" to cover the program.

Officials say SNAP recipients can use the existing funds on their EBT cards at this time, but they do not believe the cards will work starting at the beginning of November.

"DHS understands how important SNAP benefits are to Georgia families and is closely monitoring the situation," the agency wrote on its website while sharing a link to community resources.

One in eight Georgians gets assistance of some kind from SNAP, the leader of one of Atlanta's largest food banks said. Israel Sebastian / Getty Images

A growing need for food in Georgia

CBS News Atlanta has been covering the growing concern over the future of SNAP funding while Republicans and Democrats debate reopening the government and health insurance subsidies.

Earlier this week, Daniel Wilkerson spoke with Jon West, the vice president of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, who said that the organization has been preparing for more demand.

West said one in eight people in Georgia gets some support from SNAP.

"In Georgia alone, we received about $250 million in SNAP benefits a month," he said. "They go out to families that help them put food on the table. That's the value of food that we here in Atlanta distribute in a year."

On top of that, 80% of the people who receive SNAP benefits in Georgia have a child, are a senior, or have someone with a disability in their household. Across the country, more than 40 million Americans are at risk of going without food assistance.

Now in its 24th day, there seems to be no end in sight for the government shutdown. It's now the second-longest funding lapse in history.

On Thursday, the Senate adjourned after failing to advance a House-supported GOP funding bill. Lawmakers will return on Monday afternoon.