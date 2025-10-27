As lapse in SNAP benefits gets nearer, Atlantans already face food assistance delays

The ongoing federal government shutdown sparking new fears for people already waiting weeks for food assistance in Georgia.

On Friday, Georgia and other states warned residents who rely on SNAP and other food stamp programs that the benefits will not be paid out next month due to "insufficient funding." As backlogs continue, food banks and local agencies across Metro Atlanta are bracing for a surge in demand.

Following a cyberattack on Georgia's SNAP call center, which delayed benefits for many, and during a government shutdown, an Atlanta man waits weeks for food assistance amid ongoing EBT backlogs.

A day-to-day struggle for benefits

When Daryl, a 29-year-old East Atlanta resident, applied for food assistance in early September, he wasn't looking for a handout—he was looking for relief.

"I'm eating day by day," he said.

Between jobs and overwhelmed by bills, he turned to the Atlanta Community Food Bank for help applying for Georgia's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

"I applied on Sept. 11," he said. "They actually approved me that same day, but I didn't find out until I got a letter in the mail later. I've been waiting for my food stamp card ever since—since around Sept. 20."

Nearly a month later, he's still waiting. Daryl says the delay has turned everyday living expenses into a day-by-day struggle.

"Groceries right now in my house are nonexistent," he said. "My fridge is empty—just condiments. When I do get food, it's just something for that day. I can't even think about tomorrow."

Although the approval process technically went through, the logistics of receiving his EBT card have left him without access to the funds. Reaching someone for help has been nearly impossible.

"The call line is terrible," he said. "You can't get a human on the phone. It sends you to an automatic callback system that doesn't always call back. Sometimes you get through, they put you on hold, and then it just hangs up. You can only get one callback per day per number."

Desperate for answers, Daryl resorted to using an internet-based number to try again—still without success.

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) contracts with Conduent to run an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) call center for Georgia EBT cardholders to check their card status, review their account balance, and perform similar functions.

On July 28, Conduent's IVR faced a cyberattack, resulting in service disruptions. On Aug. 8, DHS announced that it had instructed Conduent to take the EBT IVR system down.

Months later, SNAP recipients are still reporting problems accessing their benefits as a government shutdown continues. As the government shutdown carries on, DHS has warned that 1.4 million Georgians will not see their benefits come Nov. 1st.

For Daryl, the problem goes beyond political bureaucracy. It's about empathy—and action.

"How would you feel if you had more bills than money, and then you see you've been approved for help, but you can't access it?" he asked. "People are depending on this. Thank God I have friends who feed me, but some people don't have that fortune."

His message to leaders is simple: "Be empathetic, but don't stop there. Empathy doesn't feed anybody. Action does."

And to others still waiting, Daryl offers this advice: "You're not in this fight alone. There are local churches and food banks giving out food every week. Go find those resources if you're really in a bind. Don't give up."

Food assistance resources in Atlanta

Here are some resources in Atlanta if you or someone you know is experiencing issues with food assistance:

https://www.findhelp.org/ to access a database of resources

The Department of Human Services: Division of Family & Children Services' food commodity programs

Text "FindFood" or "Comida" to 888-976-2232 to find local food partners in your area

