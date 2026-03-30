5-year-old super fan of Jimmy Carter surprised with special VIP tour of The Carter Center

A 5-year-old super fan of former President Jimmy Carter got the surprise of a lifetime: a VIP tour of The Carter Center by the Carter family.

Ryan Ramos and his family drove from New Jersey to Atlanta for the special tour by the former president's daughter and grandsons.

"You said, 'I'm so excited, it's Jimmy Carter day!' And he goes, 'I've always wanted to go here,'"said Lauren Ramos, Ryan's mother.

The 5-year-old considers himself the 39th president's No. 1 fan and went viral on social media for his Jimmy Carter-themed birthday party. He had been dreaming of coming to the center in Atlanta, which he calls Jimmy Carter World, since he was 3.

"He was kind," Ramos said of the president from Plains, Georgia.

Ryan Ramos and his family drove from New Jersey to Atlanta for the special tour by the former president's daughter and grandsons. CBS News Atlanta

Ramos, his brother, mother, and her boyfriend got to tour Mr. Carter's office and apartment at the Carter Center.

"It means a lot that you have this whole new generation of people talking about Jimmy Carter in this moment and this love thy neighbor message that my grandparents lived out is resonating with somebody like this, it's just fun," said Jason Carter, the 39th president's grandson.

Jason Carter surprised Ryan with a hat the former president had given him.

"The smile says it all," Lauren Ramos said.

"What a present to us, what a gift for us that he's discovering Jimmy Carter and this legacy of kindness and love and human rights,"Jason Carter said.

It's a legacy that Ramos' mom says her son is already sharing.

"I'm just so proud of him for recognizing such a kind soul and trying to do good in the world," said Lauren.