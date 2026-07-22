Live Updates: President Donald Trump visits metro Atlanta with stop at a Marietta high school
- President Donald Trump is visiting Georgia this Wednesday, with a stop planned at Wheeler High School in Marietta, according to the White House.
- The visit is set to focus on affordability and education, with the White House saying Mr. Trump will promote school excellence and highlight policies including tax breaks and other cost-of-living initiatives ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.
- This marks Mr. Trump's latest trip to the battleground state of Georgia, where Republicans are looking to maintain momentum heading into the November elections.
Crowds pack Wheeler High School as Trump heads to Georgia
Supporters packed Wheeler High School while waiting for President Trump to land in Georgia.
Most of the high school and elementary school's parking lots were fulled by 11 a.m., long before the president was set to arrive.
Inside the high school gymnasium, a large banner reading "Powering the American dream" stands above a podium where Mr. Trump is expected to speak on Wednesday afternoon.
Trump has left Delaware in Air Force One and is on his way to the Peach State now.
Information for this report was provided by CBS News.
Major companies and philanthropists boost Trump Accounts with billions in contributions
According to the White House, several major companies—including Charles Schwab, Visa, Uber, and Dell Technologies—are matching employee contributions to Trump Accounts.
Tech philanthropists Michael and Susan Dell pledged $6.25 billion to support 25 million children, with other donors and states also contributing to help kids build financial security.
Trump backs Collins in challenge to Ossoff in Georgia Senate race
President Donald Trump is expected to campaign alongside Rep. Mike Collins during his visit to Cobb County as the Georgia Senate race heats up.
Collins is challenging Sen. Jon Ossoff in Georgia's closely watched Senate race.
Trump endorsed Collins in the runoff and in the general election, calling him a "friend, fighter, and warrior."
Read more.
Rick Jackson plans to attend President Trump's Cobb County event
Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson plans to attend President Trump's event at Wheeler High School in Cobb County.
Jackson's appearance at the event highlights the president's ongoing influence in Georgia politics as the 2026 midterm elections approach.
While Mr. Trump endorsed Jackson's opponent, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, in the runoff, he congratulated Jackson on his victory last month, writing that the billionaire, "very successfully campaigned on being 'TRUMP,' and won."
Read the full article here.
Trump Accounts launched nationwide July 4
The president's "Trump Accounts" opened nationwide on July 4.
According to the White House, the accounts provide $1,000 for every American child born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028.
The Trump administration says the accounts are aimed at helping parents and guardians save for their children's futures and marks a key part of Trump's economic agenda under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
Trump to promote investment accounts at Atlanta high school
President Trump attended the dignified transfer of four U.S. service members killed in the Middle East before leaving Dover, Delaware, for metro Atlanta.
The president was at Dover Air Force Base where the remains of troops killed in action are returned to their families
Trump plans to speak at Wheeler High School in Marietta this afternoon to promote investment accounts he said could lift children out of poverty and give more Americans the chance to benefit from investments in the stock market.
The accounts offer $1,000 in seed money to every child born during his second term. The accounts went live July 4, two days before the president rang the opening bells for both the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ from the Oval Office.
The tax-advantaged accounts, created last year through Trump's signature One Big Beautiful Bill, can be opened for any child under the age of 18.
The U.S. Treasury Department said there were 6.5 million sign-ups for Trump Accounts, with 1.5 million of those eligible for the $1,000 seed funding for babies born from 2025 through 2028.
Read more here.
Long lines and protesters wait for President Trump's visit
As President Trump heads to metro Atlanta, supporters and opponents have gathered in Cobb County.
A long line of people stretched outside Wheeler High School, waiting to enter the building and hear the president speak.
About a half dozen protesters from the Cobb Democratic Committee held signs. The group had been at the school since the morning.
Police have shut down some of the nearby roads. Drivers should expect traffic delays for the next several hours and are recommended to take alternative routes.