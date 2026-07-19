Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson says he'll join President Trump during Cobb County visit

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson says he will join President Donald Trump during the president's visit to Cobb County next week.

Jackson announced Saturday that he plans to speak at the event alongside Trump when the president visits Wheeler High School on Wednesday.

The White House has said Trump's visit will focus on promoting the administration's new "Trump Accounts" program, an investment initiative for children that the president unveiled earlier this month. White House officials have described the program as a way to give American children "a head start in life" through government-seeded investment accounts.

The trip marks Trump's first visit to Georgia since February and comes as the president has continued to make the state a focal point of his public appearances.

Jackson, the founder of Jackson Healthcare, won the Republican nomination for governor earlier this year.

During the campaign, he often aligned himself with Trump's agenda, though Trump endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the Republican gubernatorial runoff.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump specifically invited Jackson to participate in Wednesday's event.

Jackson's appearance alongside Trump is expected to further highlight his alignment with the president's policies as the governor's race heats up.