Sen. Ossoff, Rep. Collins release latest fundraising numbers for Georgia Senate race

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and his Republican challenger, Rep. Mike Collins, have shared their latest fundraising numbers in Georgia's high-profile Senate race.

On Wednesday, both candidates shared the amount raised in the second quarter of the year, which goes from April to June.

Ossoff, the incumbent in the race, reported raising $20 million, bringing his total campaign chest to over $42 million on hand.

The Democratic senator's campaign announced it had received more than 474,000 donations in the quarter, nearly 340,000 of which were from contributors who gave less than $200 cumulatively.

"The Ossoff campaign is building unstoppable grassroots momentum to push back against Republican dark money, power our massive and winning coalition over the next four months, and resoundingly defeat Trump loyalist Mike Collins at the ballot box come November," Campaign Manager Ellen Foster said.

Collins' campaign reported raising $2.1 million in the second quarter, with the average contribution from its almost 16,000 donations being slightly more than $19.

The Republican challenger's campaign said their donations showed support from regular Georgians, arguing that Ossoff's fundraising showed the senator being supported by out-of-state individuals.

"Fundraising reports tell you a lot about who a candidate really answers to," said Campaign Manager Josh Siegel. "There's a reason Jon Ossoff's biggest donors aren't in Georgia. His California and New York donors know exactly what they're funding: a senator who will push their socialist agenda in Washington. Mike Collins' support comes from everyday Georgians because they know he will always put Georgia first."

In return, Ossoff's campaign has pointed to Republican-aligned super PACs that have pledged to spend millions in the race in favor of Collins.

Election Day is Nov. 3, with the deadline to register to vote being Oct. 5. Early voting starts on Oct. 13 and continues until Oct. 30.