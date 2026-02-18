Georgia to get new Japan-backed synthetic diamond grit plant in first major investment under U.S.–Japan trade deal

Georgia is poised to be a key beneficiary of a major new U.S.–Japan trade agreement after federal officials announced a Japanese-financed synthetic industrial diamond manufacturing facility will be built in the state under the first round of projects tied to a sweeping $550 billion investment pledge between the two countries.

The investment package, totaling roughly $36 billion, also includes a massive natural gas power plant in Ohio and a crude oil export terminal in Texas — but Georgia's win comes in the form of a new advanced manufacturing plant aimed at producing synthetic diamond grit, a critical material for the semiconductor, automotive, and energy industries.

What's coming to Georgia

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Georgia facility — expected to cost about $600 million — will be operated by Element Six, a unit of the global diamond company De Beers, and is designed to meet 100 percent of U.S. demand for high-pressure, high-temperature synthetic diamond grit used in industrial cutting, semiconductor fabrication, and other advanced manufacturing applications.

Officials say the project will bolster domestic supply chains that have long relied on overseas sources, particularly China, for critical materials.

A boost for Georgia's economy

Economic development leaders in Georgia are already touting the project as a potential job creator and long-term economic asset.

While specific job estimates have not been released, officials say the plant could bring high-skilled manufacturing and industrial technology jobs to the state, complementing Georgia's existing strengths in logistics, automotive supply chains, and advanced manufacturing.

Context of the trade deal

The investment announcements follow a landmark deal between the United States and Japan under which Tokyo agreed to invest up to $550 billion in U.S. projects as part of a broader trade and economic framework.

The arrangement also included a move to reduce U.S. tariffs on most Japanese imports to 15%, a key concession that helped unlock the investment commitments.

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said in published statements that "we will no longer rely on foreign supply for this essential material" and that the projects will create "thousands of high-quality American jobs."

Trump highlighted the project on Truth Social, stating, "The scale of these projects are so large, and could not be done without one very special word, TARIFFS."