Trump to visit metro Atlanta high school to promote new investment accounts

President Trump is making another trip to Georgia next week.

CBS News has confirmed that the president will visit Cobb County's Wheeler High School on July 22.

"We are honored that the President of the United States has chosen to visit the Cobb County School District," a spokesperson for the district said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming the President and showcasing the academic excellence, exceptional educators, and high-achieving students that have established Cobb Schools as a national leader in public education."

A White House official says that Mr. Trump will discuss the new Trump Accounts, an effort by his administration to boost financial independence for children.

Under the program, parents can open special investment accounts for any child born during Trump's second term and automatically receive $1,000 from the government. Accounts can be opened for older children — as long as they don't turn 18 before the end of the calendar year — but they will not receive the $1,000. The accounts opened for deposits on July 4.

Children can't access the money until they turn 18, and then only for specific purposes, like paying for a home or school.

Mr. Trump's last visit to Georgia was in February, when he traveled to Rome to discuss the economy. That visit came weeks before the special election to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which the candidate he endorsed, Clay Fuller, eventually won.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.