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Can a hormone keep your blood pressure high?

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information: https://www.azpicentral.com/pi.html?product=baxfendy ; Nearly half of all U.S. adults have high blood pressure, according to the CDC, putting them at increased risk for heart attack and stroke. Experts agree that lowering blood pressure reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke. For World Heart Day, Dr. Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and an AstraZeneca brand partner, joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about the blood pressure hormone, aldosterone, that could be an underlying factor in keeping blood pressure high. Dr. Yaranov also talks about a new FDA-approved prescription medicine called BAXFENDY® (baxdrostat) that lowers blood pressure by directly targeting aldosterone. (Sponsored by AstraZeneca). IMPORTANT PRODUCT INFORMATION A prescription medicine used along with other blood pressure medicines to treat high blood pressure (hypertension) in adults whose blood pressure is not well controlled with other medicines. Can cause increased potassium (hyperkalemia) and decreased sodium (hyponatremia) levels in your blood. Tell your healthcare provider if you have high potassium, kidney problems or diabetes. Other side effects include low blood pressure, dizziness, and muscle spasms.
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