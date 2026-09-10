Hegseth on "devastation" to Iran's capabilities Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Norah O'Donnell last month that "we have all the control in the world" on the outcome of the Iran war and touted "historic" devastation to Iran's military capabilities. O'Donnell sat down with Hegseth for a story airing on "60 Minutes" about the U.S. Air Force officer shot down in Iran in April, who survived two days in the mountains of Iran. The officer spoke exclusively to "60 Minutes" about his injuries, evasion of Iranian forces and rescue in an interview that airs Sunday at 7:30p ET/PT.