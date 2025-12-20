WWII‑era plane gives North Texans a "Santa’s‑eye view" of holiday lights A restored World War II–era C‑47 known as the Southern Cross is taking North Texans on a holiday‑themed flight over Christmas lights in Fort Worth. The aircraft, part of the Greatest Generation Aircraft nonprofit, offers passengers a nostalgic, low‑altitude “Santa’s‑eye view” while preserving veteran history. Organizers say the experience doesn’t fully hit you until you’re on board, engines rumbling, and the vintage plane begins to shake to life.