Texas to use newly drawn congressional maps; Gov. Abbott shares top priorities for re-election A redistricting ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court allows Texas to use the newly drawn 2025 Congressional maps for the upcoming March primary and for the all-important midterm elections next year. Gov. Greg Abbott discusses his top priority of property tax reduction in his plan for re-election to a record 4th term. He also discusses his thoughts on casino gambling in Texas. Rep. Jasmine Crockett will reveal whether she's running for U.S. Senate, and all signs point to her joining the race.