Severe weather threat continues across North Texas North Texas remains under a severe weather threat through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening, with risks including large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and an elevated, non‑zero tornado threat. A tornado watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for much of the region, including the Metroplex. Thunderstorms are already developing near Wichita Falls, with storm motion tracking north. Residents are urged to stay weather‑aware as conditions evolve.