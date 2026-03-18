Judge’s order prompts Texas to approve two Islamic schools for school choice program The Texas Comptroller’s Office has approved two Islamic private schools in North Texas to join the state’s taxpayer‑funded school choice program, just one day after a federal judge ordered the state to allow them to be considered. Records show Excellence Academy in McKinney was added to the state’s list of participating schools on Monday. Brighter Horizons Academy in Garland learned of its approval later in the afternoon. Both schools were among those that sued the state, arguing they were improperly blocked from applying.