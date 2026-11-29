Jon Rosenthal’s plans for the Texas Railroad Commission Railroad Commissioner-Elect Jon Rosenthal (D) defeated Republican Bo French during the midterm election. The last time a Democrat won a race for railroad commissioner was in 1990. The Texas Railroad Commission does not deal with railroads but, among other things, regulates the state's oil and gas industry, which accounts for over 40% of the U.S. crude oil output. There are three commissioners in total; the other two are Republicans. Rosenthal is currently a state representative from Houston and a former oil field engineer who worked in the industry for 25 years. In previous one-on-one interviews with Eye On Politics reporter Jack Fink, Rosenthal shared some of his policy goals for the position prior to his election. More