Former Texas state Rep. Helen Giddings reflects on political career Former Democratic State Representative and author Helen Giddings sat down with Eye on Politics reporter Jack Fink for Java with Jack at Ruth's Cafe in South Dallas to discuss the recent election results, her career in the Texas Legislature, and her new book. "I am totally in shock, and I am very, very pleasantly surprised," Giddings told Jack about her reaction to the November election results. "There's nobody that I know that foresaw this coming. I thought I would win. I thought Nathan Johnson would win. And outside of Texas, there are a few people that I thought would win. Nothing like this... This has restored my hope for America and my faith in humanity, because it was fading." Giddings emphasized the importance of Republicans and Democrats working together across the aisle. More