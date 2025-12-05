ICE removes 19-year-old to Honduras after detaining her at Boston’s Logan Airport A 19-year-old college student was detained at Boston’s Logan Airport while traveling home to Texas for Thanksgiving. Despite a judge’s order blocking removal, she was deported to Honduras two days later. Her attorney criticized the government for ignoring court authority, calling it “lawless.” The Department of Homeland Security said the student had a 2015 removal order, while her attorney noted she came to the U.S. at age 8 with her mother, who was seeking asylum.