Fort Worth firefighter’s injury exposes broader concerns over Texas workers’ comp system
Fort Worth firefighter Caleb Halvorson was critically injured when a garage collapsed during a 2025 house fire. His recovery became public after his family said workers’ compensation denied or delayed parts of his care, prompting more than two dozen first responders to share similar experiences. An I‑Team investigation found his case reflects broader concerns about how injured first responders are treated across Texas.