Father of accused Georgia school shooter convicted of murder A Georgia jury convicted the father of accused school shooter Colt Gray on multiple counts, including murder and manslaughter, in a rare case testing parental responsibility in mass shootings. Prosecutors said Colin Gray purchased the AR‑15‑style rifle used in the 2024 Apalachee High School attack and allowed his 14‑year‑old son access to it despite warnings that the teen posed a danger. Two teachers and two students were killed in the shooting. Gray argued he sought mental‑health treatment for his son and did not know about any plan to attack the school. Jurors found him guilty on 27 charges, including two counts of murder and two counts of manslaughter.