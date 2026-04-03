Controversial statue draws scrutiny at Globe Life Field On the Texas Rangers’ home‑opening day at Globe Life Field, fans saw more than just baseball. While the Rangers lost 5–3 to the Cincinnati Reds, a newly installed “One Riot, One Ranger” statue inside the ballpark drew significant attention and controversy. The 12‑foot figure, added last month, has prompted questions about its history and symbolism. Congressman Marc Veasey is calling on the Rangers to remove it, and the team has offered its own explanation for why the statue is on display.