Cloudy, cool Sunday in store for North Texas North Texas was off to a chilly start Sunday morning, with lows dipping into the 50s across most locations. Grab a light jacket heading out the door; temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s for the high this afternoon. Expect cloudy skies and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. An upper-level low is moving eastward over South Texas throughout the day. This will bring an opportunity for light rain and sprinkles over the next 72 hours. Today, the best chance of rain will be for counties south of the metroplex. More