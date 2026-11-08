Nathan Johnson discusses victory in race for Texas Attorney General As part of the blue wave that transformed Texas politics in last week's midterm elections, the state attorney general's office flipped from Republican to Democratic. State Sen. Nathan Johnson defeated state Sen. Mayes Middleton 52.4% to 45.9%. Johnson is sure to overhaul the office, stepping back from the conservative culture war battles waged by his predecessor, Ken Paxton. The day after the election, Johnson spoke with CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink for "Eye On Politics" about his victory and what he plans to do when he takes office in January. More