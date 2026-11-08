Goodwin aims to boost school funding, healthcare when she becomes Texas' first female Lt. Gov. Democrat Vikki Goodwin is set to make history in January when she becomes the first female Lt. Governor of Texas. She is among the Texas Democrats who rode a blue wave last Tuesday night and unseated Republicans, including three-term Lt. Governor Dan Patrick. Asked if she saw this wave coming, Goodwin told CBS News Texas, "I was hopeful for it, I'm the optimist, and so was – I was really enjoying all of the candidates. We had such strong candidates, and that we were working very hard. So, while maybe I didn't dream that big, I was certainly hopeful and optimistic about it." More