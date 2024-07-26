Zoning proposal aims to enhance safety in Dallas' Deep Ellum entertainment district

DALLAS – A zoning change for Deep Ellum? Not to worry.

Stakeholders insist no one is looking to tamper with the "cool" in Dallas' "hottest" entertainment district.

Supporters argue the proposal, requiring all businesses operating past midnight to acquire a "Specific Use Permit," is to continue making the area safer.

"Deep Ellum, we are proud to say, has some of the most seasoned, incredible late-night operators anywhere in the world," said Stephanie Keller Hudiburg, executive director of the Deep Ellum Foundation. "They know how to do business and they know how to do business late at night."

Hudiburg said standardizing rules for all late-night establishments, including those already operating under Specific Use Permits (SUPs), will benefit the area.

"Our safety plan is driven by the notion that safety is everybody's responsibility," Hudiburg said. "And so whether that's patrons locking their cars, property owners lighting up their property, business owners doing their part, and the city of Dallas doing its part."

As for the next steps, Hudiburg said she is excited to see the proposal – one part of a 14-point community safety plan – begin to move forward. She said the City Plan Commission has essentially agreed to begin a public conversation about the proposal that would also reconsider what's considered acceptable noise levels for a community built about arts and live music.

So look for lots of opportunities for input and public hearings.

"I love coming here with my family," business owner Jacob Cox said. "I'm out till 3 a.m. in the morning. I've never felt unsafe a day in in my life for 10 years."

Cox is a partner in Blender Brands. The group already operates several businesses in Deep Ellum and will open a new pizza restaurant next month. He said he and his partners are still considering the merits of the proposed zoning change. Currently, he said, the biggest challenge is changing the perception about whether the area is safe.

"If you compare Deep Ellum to other entertainment districts throughout the United States, it's an extremely safe place," Cox said. "I mean, it's not a lie. It is what it is."

Now, some stakeholders insist that in order to continue making the area safer, the next move must come from City Hall.

"We're committed to Deep Ellum," Cox said. "We know it's a great place and we just need that perception to be at the forefront of people's minds."

More to come on the next best steps to get there.