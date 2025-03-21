A heartfelt celebration on World Down Syndrome Day at Rockpointe Weekday Preschool

Friday is World Down Syndrome Day and in its honor, one North Texas preschool is celebrating the incredible contributions of one of its beloved volunteers: a woman with Down syndrome who brings joy, positivity and inclusivity to every classroom she enters.

For the past 12 years, Elise McGuire has been a constant source of joy in the classrooms of Rockpointe Weekday Preschool in Flower Mound.

"I love kids, and I love being with them and it's so fun to be with them and play with them," said McGuire.

McGuire said she's found her true passion in her volunteer work.

She helps teachers engage with the kids through reading, participating in activities, and helping students learn in creative ways.

"I help with the mats, and I help with the lunches," McGuire said.

Her role isn't just about lending a helping hand but making an impact. The staff calls her the heart of their program.

"She is the joy of the staff," said Traci Erb, the Rockepointe director. "She's always happy. She comes in and she just has a presence about her when she's here."

"She's a representative of the Downs community and the kids love her, the staff loves her," said Kathy Lines, Rockepointe's assistant director.

For McGuire, she said when she learned that she had Down syndrome, it only made her happy. She said differences don't separate us, they bring us together.

"I like to be included with all of my friends here, and they make me feel happy," said McGuire.

Staff celebrates McGuire on World Down Syndrome Day each year, and said it goes beyond recognizing her volunteer work, but instead about promoting inclusivity.

"We love Elise, she's so important to us and we want to celebrate her."

"She loves being purposeful in what she does, so it's a benefit to us to have her, and its a benefit to her, to be part of our preschool community."