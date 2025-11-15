Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies after being hit, pinned underneath vehicle in Downtown Dallas, police say

By
Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Downtown Dallas early Saturday morning, police said.

Dallas Police said at about 4:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about an emergency in the 1500 block of Elm Street. When they arrived, officers learned a woman had been hit by a vehicle and was pinned underneath it.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and transported the woman to the hospital, where she died. Her name has not been released.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene; however, they haven't said if the driver will face charges.

The investigation is ongoing. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue