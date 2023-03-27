Woman found shot dead in southeast Dallas; investigation underway

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot dead in southeast Dallas Friday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. March 24, police responded to a call on the 5300 block of McCommas Bluff Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Police said she died at the scene.

No suspect(s) have been identified publicly at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Andre Isom at 214-671-3701 or andrea.isom@dallaspolice.gov.