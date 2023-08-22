Woman, dog killed in Northeast Dallas house fire

NORTHEAST DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Arriving firefighters found neighbors banging on the door of a house on fire Tuesday morning where a woman and her dog were later found deceased.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the flames were so intense that they burned into the attic space and through the roof in multiple spots before firefighters could extinguish them.

They deployed handlines and made their way inside the home on the 2500 block of Jonesboro Avenue. Once inside, the put out the fire in the front living room.

Investigators said the cause of the fire will remain undetermined until the Medical Examiner's Office makes an official ruling on the woman's cause of death.