Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, dog killed in Northeast Dallas house fire

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, Aug. 22
Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, Aug. 22 02:35

NORTHEAST DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Arriving firefighters found neighbors banging on the door of a house on fire Tuesday morning where a woman and her dog were later found deceased. 

Apartment Fire
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the flames were so intense that they burned into the attic space and through the roof in multiple spots before firefighters could extinguish them.

They deployed handlines and made their way inside the home on the 2500 block of Jonesboro Avenue. Once inside, the put out the fire in the front living room. 

Investigators said the cause of the fire will remain undetermined until the Medical Examiner's Office makes an official ruling on the woman's cause of death.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 3:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.