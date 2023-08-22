Watch CBS News

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, Aug. 22

UPS union members are voting on a deal that could lead to better wages and air-conditioned vehicles. Charles Schwab, the financial services company headquartered in Westlake, is expected to lay off employees for a $500 million yearly savings. Nissan is recalling its 2020 to 2022 model Sentras because drivers could lose the ability to steer. A study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics finds one to four hours of screen time per day is linked to developmental delays in toddlers. The Federal Drug Administration has approved a new RSV vaccine given to mothers while they are still pregnant to protect their newborns.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.