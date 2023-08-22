Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, Aug. 22 UPS union members are voting on a deal that could lead to better wages and air-conditioned vehicles. Charles Schwab, the financial services company headquartered in Westlake, is expected to lay off employees for a $500 million yearly savings. Nissan is recalling its 2020 to 2022 model Sentras because drivers could lose the ability to steer. A study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics finds one to four hours of screen time per day is linked to developmental delays in toddlers. The Federal Drug Administration has approved a new RSV vaccine given to mothers while they are still pregnant to protect their newborns.