Watch CBS News
Local News

1 woman dead, another hospitalized after shooting at Cedar Hill home

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

Top Stories in North Texas, March 13
Top Stories in North Texas, March 13 04:03

CEDAR HILL (CBSNewsTexas.com)  One woman is dead and another is hospitalized following a shooting in Cedar Hill Monday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. March 13, police responded to a shooting call at 1209 Neptune St.

When officers arrived, they found two adult female victims. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital where her condition is unknown.

Police said a juvenile was also at the residence but was left unharmed.

Officers reported one of the victims gave "limited suspect information" that led to a vehicle pursuit in Dallas and the subsequential apprehension of a man.

The man was taken to the Cedar Hill Police Department for questioning, police said. They shared that the shooting appears to be the result of a domestic incident and that there's no threat to the public.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 6:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.