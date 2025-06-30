Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman crashes into teen directing traffic from another crash, Arlington police say

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A 33-year-old woman is in jail following a deadly crash in Arlington this weekend. 

The crash happened Saturday before 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Baird Farm Road.  

When police arrived at the scene, a 19-year-old man was lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead. 

Police said their investigation revealed the victim, Angel Alonso, was driving on I-30 when he crashed into an abandoned car parked in the shoulder lane. The crash caused Alonso's vehicle and the abandoned vehicle to move into the main lanes of I-30.

Alonso got out of his vehicle and attempted to direct traffic around the wreck using a cellphone light, according to police. Shortly after, police said another vehicle on the highway crashed into Alonso and his vehicle. That vehicle flipped on its side.

The driver of that vehicle, Brittani Watkins, 33, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another 33-year-old passenger was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

Witnesses told officers they saw Watkins' car swerving before the crash. Police said that after speaking with her, they suspected she was intoxicated. After testing, she was then charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. 

The investigation is ongoing. Arlington police said additional charges against Watkins are pending.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.