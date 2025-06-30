Woman crashes into teen directing traffic from another crash, Arlington police say

A 33-year-old woman is in jail following a deadly crash in Arlington this weekend.

The crash happened Saturday before 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Baird Farm Road.

When police arrived at the scene, a 19-year-old man was lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead.

Police said their investigation revealed the victim, Angel Alonso, was driving on I-30 when he crashed into an abandoned car parked in the shoulder lane. The crash caused Alonso's vehicle and the abandoned vehicle to move into the main lanes of I-30.

Alonso got out of his vehicle and attempted to direct traffic around the wreck using a cellphone light, according to police. Shortly after, police said another vehicle on the highway crashed into Alonso and his vehicle. That vehicle flipped on its side.

The driver of that vehicle, Brittani Watkins, 33, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another 33-year-old passenger was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses told officers they saw Watkins' car swerving before the crash. Police said that after speaking with her, they suspected she was intoxicated. After testing, she was then charged with one count of driving while intoxicated.

The investigation is ongoing. Arlington police said additional charges against Watkins are pending.