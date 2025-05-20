Watch CBS News
Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price won't face charges after allegedly assaulting a woman at a polling place, police report says

Prolific and polarizing: Dallas County's longest-serving elected official, John Wiley Price
Prolific and polarizing: Dallas County's longest-serving elected official, John Wiley Price 05:00

A Dallas woman is claiming that Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price assaulted her while she was working at a polling place on Election Day. 

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers met Cynthia Stairs at the Frank Crowley Courthouse parking lot on the evening of May 5 as she was filing a police report.

Stairs told police that Price assaulted her at polling place on May 3, according to a police report.

She said she was scheduled to work at the polling place, a church in Dallas, as an elections alternate judge for the Republican party. 

Stairs told police that she was supposed to work with Diana Jackson, who she said she doesn't have the best relationship with. Jackson left the polling place and after she left, Stairs said she noticed a large Black man approaching her with a "demonic look on his face."

According to the police report, the man approached Stairs, smacked her phone out of her hand and yelled at her, demanding that she leave the location.

Stairs told police she was afraid of being hit by the man again, so she left the polling place. The man was later identified as Price. 

DPD said there was nothing illegal based on the footage they have of the incident, and they did not issue Price a citation.

