Dallas Wings' rally not enough, team now 0-2 after loss to Seattle Storm

The Dallas Wings fought back late in the first half and in the third quarter, but it was not enough to overcome Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins' hot shooting in the second half. The team lost 71-79 to the Storm Monday night.

Ogwumike scored 23 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, and Diggins scored 21 points and distributed nine assists to hold off Dallas. And Seattle's Gabby Williams was handling business on both sides of the ball, scoring 17 points.

Dallas rookie Paige Bueckers scored 19 points and distributed eight assists, NaLyssa Smith and reserve Maddy Siegrist scored 12 points apiece and reserve Teaira McCowan scored 10 for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale struggled from the field, shooting 2 for 14 and scoring eight points.

Dallas made just 4 of 19 3-point attempts.

Despite falling behind by 17 points in the first half to Seattle and trailing 56-41 at the break, Dallas rallied and drew within 64-61 with 46 seconds left in the third on a basket by McCowan, but it never got closer.

The Storm finished 9-for-11 shooting (81.8%) from 3-point range before halftime and were 18-for-36 shooting overall. Seattle finished 29 for 70 (41.4%) for the game.

After Dallas posted a 26-25 lead after the first quarter, Diggins buried a 24-foot 3 to break a 30-all tie with 7:28 before halftime, and the Storm led for the remainder. The basket ignited a 14-4 run, and Seattle recorded its first double-digit lead at 44-34.

Williams' 3 with 1:23 left before the break made it 54-37.

Ultimately, the game featured five ties and four lead changes before the Wings' fate was sealed in the fourth.

Despite the loss, the Wings showed more chemistry in the second game of the season, and it's bound to get better.

Up next

The Wings head out on the road for their next four games, starting in Bueckers' home state of Minnesota to face the Lynx for the second time this season. The Lynx spoiled the rookie's WNBA debut by beating the Wings 99-84.

The Lynx are currently 2-0 on the season, so the Wings are looking for their first win.