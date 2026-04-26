Wise County judge discusses ongoing impacts of deadly North Texas storms

Overnight storms ripped through communities in North Texas overnight, leaving at least two people dead in two different counties Sunday. In Wise County, officials said they moved swiftly to help neighbors and begin the process of making the area accessible again.

Judge J.D. Clark discussed what first responders did in response to the storms during a 9 a.m. press conference. Clark said all ambulances were committed after the major severe‑weather incident impacted the Runaway Bay area. Clark said one person was killed, while six others were hurt. He also said at least 20 families had been displaced.

Winds of EF‑2 strength or greater are suspected. Vehicles appear to have been tossed, power lines are down, and roofs are missing. Road access was severely limited due to debris, downed utilities, and blocked structures, Clark said.

Rescue and medical operations remained ongoing, with responders coordinating with utility providers to clear hazards. The American Red Cross was on hand to assist displaced families with shelter and recovery needs, Clark said.

A reunification center was established at 513 Port O' Call Drive in Runaway Bay for families seeking information or assistance. That center was eventually decommissioned.

Clark said the public was urged to avoid the area to keep roadways clear for emergency crews.

Clark also explained that a unified command structure for law enforcement, first responders, and community partners was established to ensure quick responses were possible. Assistance has come in from the Red Cross, Texas Task Force Two, additional responders from the region, and the Texas Division of Emergency management. The National Weather Service was also present to document and survey the area.

Clark said homeowners and businesses should share damage information with TDEM by filling out an online form to help the agency better understand the impacts the storm had.

Clark also said volunteer assistance is not needed as of Sunday.