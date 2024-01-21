Watch CBS News
Winter weather advisory in effect and a soggy few days ahead

By Jeff Ray

Cold to freezing rain for most of North Texas Sunday night
Cold to freezing rain for most of North Texas Sunday night 03:29

NORTH TEXAS - There is a winter weather advisory for our northern counties. Elsewhere, some freezing rain/rain for the rest of the night into the morning commute.

The winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. We are expecting 1/10th of an inch of ice to accumulate on the bridges on overpasses overnight. This ice is expected to still be in some places by the morning commute.

A cold rain is expected elsewhere. Some freezing rain will be mixed in so there might be some accumulation on metal surfaces and windshields. The rain chances pick up as the night wears on. By morning, there will be rain in and around the metroplex.

Temperatures are expected to slowly rise during the night thanks to the rain and southeast wind. The warmer it gets, the less chance of any ice forming anywhere.

Get ready for a very wet morning commute. There is going to be a cold rain Monday, with highs only in the low 40s. We are expecting this rain to be to our east by the end of the school day and into the evening commute.

Thick fog is possible during the Tuesday morning commute just as another round of rain comes in for the mid-day and afternoon. Heavy rain is possible but there is only a very small chance of severe weather. This could end up being a very wet week.

The good news? After the coldest week of the season last week, we are expecting highs in the 60s this week. So no talk of winter weather for a while. The warmer days are expected through the end of January.

There could be some monster amounts of rain in our eastern counties by Wednesday. We'll have to watch for some flash flooding risk.

  Here is your 7-day. There are going to be some wet commutes this week.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on January 21, 2024 / 9:06 PM CST

