Winter temperatures show up just in time for Christmas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - A cold front crosses over North Texas Sunday night and winter temperatures show up just in time for Christmas

What rain Saturday night and Sunday morning! This is now the wettest Christmas Eve day ever at DFW.

This was the biggest rain in almost two months. Several locations totaled over 2" across North Texas.  

The rain cleared most of North Texas by early afternoon. A cold front moves through the metroplex as night falls, and a few showers cropped up along the front. These will clear out by 9 p.m.

If you are out at midnight service tonight, the cold air will pour in the rest of the night, so dress for full winter. 

Strong northwest winds will drop temperatures quickly. Skies will clear out and temperatures drop into the 30s by Christmas morning. Wind chills will be below freezing.

Sunrise comes at 7:29 a.m. Kids, no presents can be opened until the sun is up! 

Monday looks to be the coldest day of December, or November for that matter. The winds won't die down until evening so you'll need a heavy coat and some gloves all day long.  

The cold air coming in Sunday night is going to stick around for the rest of the year. It has been a rather warm December so far and not a single freeze. The last week of the month ends up slightly below normal.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on December 24, 2023 / 7:09 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

