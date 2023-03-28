Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold at Tiger Mart 75 in Paris

LAMAR COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) - There's a new millionaire in North Texas who may not even know it. Their winning $1 million Powerball ticket, which was bought at Tiger Mart 75, located at 3070 N.E. Loop 286 in Paris, remains unclaimed.

So if you bought a lottery ticket there last October, you have until April 20 to claim it. (The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel.)

"We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (19-25-48-55-60), but not the red Powerball number (18).

The ticket holder may claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center or by mail. The ticket, along with a claim form, must be postmarked on or prior to the April 20 ticket expiration date and should be mailed to: Texas Lottery Commission ATTN: Austin Claim Center PO Box 16600 Austin, TX 78761-6600.

It should take about 8-12 weeks for mail-in claims to be processed.

"We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner before this prize expires," said Grief.

Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.