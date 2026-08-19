Are you team savory, or sweet? Here are the winners of the 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards

From matcha cheesecake to hot Cheeto pizza, the 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards came to an end Tuesday, with 15 food creations going head-to-head and the winners selected ahead of this year's state fair.

The competition consisted of four categories: the "Most Creative," "Best Taste Savory," "Best Taste Sweet" and "Best Taste Sipper."

CBS News Texas anchor Madison Sawyer was one of 30 celebrity judges to put her taste buds to the test and decide what new foods came out on top. She made her personal choices, crowning the Berry Me in Matcha her favorite and calling the best savory winner, her winner too. Here's a look at her reviews:

Now, to what you're waiting for: who won? Take a look below:

Most Creative

Matcha lovers, this one is for you. Alternatively, if you don't like matcha, you may be surprised at how scrumptious this is! The Most Creative went to Berry Me in Matcha. It fuses creamy cheesecake with bold Japanese-inspired flair. The rich New York-style cheesecake is hand-dipped in silky Belgian white chocolate, rolled in crushed matcha cookies, then drizzled with white chocolate and sweet strawberry jam. It's topped with strawberry slices for a perfect balance of crunchy and sweet.

State Fair of Texas

Savory winner

The Burger Chop Tater Tacos won for Best Taste Savory and were mouthwatering. The tacos consist of a fresh burger patty that is seared, chopped and combined with sautéed onions and jalapeños. It's topped with mozzarella and American cheese; the mixture is placed atop a bed of cheddar cheese tater tots formed into a taco shell and finished with buffalo buttermilk ranch coleslaw, garlic parmesan buffalo sauce and more tots.

State Fair of Texas

Sweet winner

For the first time since its debut in 1942, Fletcher's Corny Dog can now say they are winners in the Big Tex Choice Awards with this sweet treat: Fletcher's Chocolate Corny Dog. It's not what you may think; there's no hot dog in the middle. It's smooth milk chocolate fudge, hand-dipped in Fletcher's famous Original Corny Dog batter and deep-fried. It's topped with a drizzle of yellow vanilla icing and served with raspberry compote for a sweet twist.

State Fair of Texas

Sipper winner

If you want to cool down as you're walking the fairgrounds, look no further than the Best Sipper: Tropical Coco Fresca. It's so fun with its layers of pineapple-watermelon agua fresca, a chamoy lava Tajin® rim and a scoop of icy coconut snow that melts into a creamy tropical explosion of flavors.

State Fair of Texas

Here's a look at the finalists' line-up, so that you can make your choices accordingly as you browse this year's state fair.