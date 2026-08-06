The best foods at the State Fair of Texas: Here are finalists for the 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards

It's almost that time of year again when Big Tex will take his spot in Big Tex Circle and thousands of people will head to Dallas' Fair Park for the annual State Fair of Texas. With that comes the hunt for some of the craziest food items that you have never heard of.

On Thursday, the State Fair announced the annual Big-Tex Choice Awards finalists in four different categories: Best Taste – Savory, Best Taste – Sweet, Best Taste – Sipper, and Most Creative.

Earlier this year, 46 different concessionaires submitted a record-breaking 77 entries. Those entries are then narrowed down to a top 15, which will advance to compete for the fair's top awards.

Check out the 15 finalists below.

Savory Category:

Burger Chop Tater Tacos, Tom Grace

State Fair of Texas

A fresh burger patty is seared to perfection, chopped, and combined with sautéed onions and jalapeños. Topped with mozzarella and American cheese, the mixture is placed atop a bed of cheddar cheese tater tots formed into a taco shell and finished with buffalo buttermilk ranch coleslaw, garlic parmesan buffalo sauce, and more tots, making for the ultimate Burger Chop Tater Tacos!

Dickel's Texas Two Step Tacos, Dickel's Smokehouse

State Fair of Texas

The Dickel's Texas Two Step Tacos are a bold, delicious taco duo that brings pure backyard flavor to every bite. The first taco features a fire-roasted jalapeño stuffed with juicy pineapple pork sausage and melted mozzarella, tucked into a warm blue corn tortilla with rich, charred flavor. The second taco brings the smoke, with tender-sliced brisket wrapped around a roasted jalapeño, layered with melted mozzarella, and served on a heat-kissed yellow corn tortilla finished with crisp purple pickled onion and a drizzle of sweet, smoky barbecue sauce or house made Lone Star Habanero Fuego.

Flamin' Crunch Pizza, Tom Grace

CBS News Texas

The Flamin' Crunch Pizza consists of hand-tossed, fresh-made pizza dough topped with a jalapeño cheddar queso base and covered with a freshly grated blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. After baking to perfection, the pizza is topped with handfuls of Flamin' Hot Cheetos®, a drizzle of jalapeño queso blanco and house-made buffalo buttermilk ranch dressing, and a hefty sprinkle of Flamin' Hot Cheetos® dust over the entire pizza! Can you handle the heat?

Golden Crunch Melt, Tony & Terry Bednar

State Fair of Texas

Get ready for the ultimate Texas fair-food crunch! A tortilla brushed in a signature seasoned butter oil and grilled to a crispy golden finish is packed with juicy marinated chicken pastor, fire-roasted peppers, caramelized onions, smoky chipotle mayonnaise, melted three-cheese blend, and crispy potato strings in every bite and finished with a signature smoky chipotle crema. The result is the perfect combination of crunch, creamy heat, and cheesy goodness - the Golden Crunch Melt!

Nacho Wings, Cody & Lauren Hays

State Fair of Texas

Get ready for the ultimate flavor explosion! Nacho Wings are crispy chicken wings tossed in zesty taco seasoning, smothered in creamy nacho cheese, and piled high with cilantro, green onions, cotija cheese, tomatoes, pickled red onions, and jalapeños. Served on a bed of hot, golden fries and drizzled with ranch, this larger-than-life creation brings together Fair-food classics: nachos, wings, and loaded fries in one wildly delicious bite!

Sweet Category:

Berry Me in Matcha, Stephen El Gidi

State Fair of Texas

Introducing Berry Me in Matcha — a luxurious flavor experience that fuses creamy cheesecake indulgence with bold Japanese-inspired flair. This rich New York-style cheesecake is hand-dipped in silky Belgian white chocolate, rolled in crushed matcha cookies for a delicate earthy crunch, then drizzled with luscious white chocolate and sweet strawberry jam. Finished with a fresh strawberry slice on top, every bite delivers the perfect balance of creamy, crunchy, fruity, and sweet matcha bliss.

Fernie's Frozen Espresso-tini Bar, Christi Erpillo & Johnna McKee

State Fair of Texas

This espresso martini popsicle delivers rich, divine indulgence in a perfectly frozen form. Robust cold-brew espresso is blended with a spirited kick of Fernie's Funnel Cake Cream Cocktail™, creating layers of deep coffee flavors and hints of vanilla. Each Fernie's Frozen Espresso-tini Bar is artfully drizzled with ribbons of chocolate shell coating, hardening into a delicate, crackable bite, making for the ultimate pick-me-up on a stick!

Fletcher's Chocolate Corny Dog, Beck Fletcher

State Fair of Texas





The Fletcher's Chocolate Corny Dog consists of smooth milk chocolate fudge hand dipped in Fletcher's famous Original Corny Dog batter and is deep fried until golden perfection. Topped with a drizzle of yellow vanilla icing and served with raspberry compote for a sweet twist on the iconic Corny Dog. One bite and you'll taste why this sweet treat is top dog!

Holy Flan! Buñueloco, The Garza Family

State Fair of Texas

Indulge in a sweet celebration of tradition and creativity with Holy Flan! Buñueloco. This sweet treat starts with a warm, crispy buñuelo bowl filled with creamy, homemade arroz con leche and a scoop of premium cinnamon Blue Bell® Ice Cream. The highlight is a decadent, deep-fried flan encased in a delicate puff pastry shell, topped with fluffy whipped cream topping and a rich caramel sauce drizzle for a perfect harmony of textures.

Texas Pecan Praline Cheesecake Cone, Brad Weiss

State Fair of Texas





A warm waffle cone fresh off the iron is dipped in white chocolate, rolled in buttery Texas pecan praline, crushed Biscoff® cookies, and freeze-dried strawberries, and filled with homemade, creamy scoopable cookie butter cheesecake. The Texas Pecan Praline Cheesecake Cone is topped with a pinch of sea salt, whipped cream, Biscoff® crumble, warm cookie butter drizzle, white chocolate sauce, and finished with a signature Biscoff® cookie, making for one unforgettable State Fair bite.

Sipper Category:

Corn Flake Shappé, Milton & Gracie Whitley

State Fair of Texas





Forget the bowl and grab a straw — the creamy Corn Flake Shappé blends toasted corn flakes into a rich creation with silky dulce de leche, buttery Texas pecan notes, and a signature blend of warm spices. Finished with whipped cream, golden corn flake crunch, sweet strawberry crumble, and a dusting of powdered sugar, this creamy-and-crunchy sip is ready to cereal-ously two-step its way into your favorites.

Nevins Soft Serve Peach Bellini Float, Tami & Josey Nevins Mayes

State Fair of Texas





Feeling nostalgic? Revisit this childhood classic—now with a boozy twist! The Nevins Soft Serve Peach Bellini Float featuring rich, creamy peach bellini soft serve infused with sparkling wine, topped with sparkling sugar and grated frozen peach for the perfect balance of sweet, creamy, and bubbly flavors. Finished with a sugary-sweet golden topping, this boozy float is a sophisticated spin on a childhood favorite that's sure to raise a glass to Fair fun.

Rousso's Bacon Jam Caramel Apple Hard Cider, Rousso's Concessions

State Fair of Texas





Straight from Deep Ellum, the Rousso's Bacon Jam Caramel Apple Hard Cider is crafted with hints of apples, caramel, churros, cinnamon sugar, and a smoky bacon jam twist for bold Texas flavors that hit your sweet, salty, and smooth cravings all at once.

Sunset Soft Serve Rita, Dwania Morris

State Fair of Texas





The Sunset Soft Serve Rita combines a strawberry and mango margarita with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, a bold Tajín® rim, rich chamoy drizzle, and a crunchy hot honey Tajín® topping for the perfect balance of sweet-heat indulgence. This over-the-top frozen creation blends creamy tropical flavors with spice and irresistible texture in every bite.

Tropical Coco Fresca, Fruteria Cano

State Fair of Texas





The Tropical Coco Fresca is a layered pineapple-watermelon agua fresca with chamoy lava Tajin® rim, paired with a scoop of icy coconut snow that melts into a creamy tropical explosion of flavors, sure to keep you cool in the Texas heat!

The 2026 State Fair of Texas, themed "Stars, Stripes, & Howdies," will open on Friday, September 25, and will run through Sunday, October 18.