State Fair of Texas dropping prices on tickets, parking for 2026 after backlash over costs

The State Fair of Texas is trimming some costs for visitors ahead of the 2026 festivities, one year after widespread complaints about the cost of attendance, especially for families.

The fair announced Monday that the cost of most admission tickets will drop by $2 this year. The biggest change will be the admission fee for children, which will cost $10 per day. That is a $2 drop in ticket prices from Monday through Thursday, but $12 in savings on weekends.

Parking rates are also falling, with parking in the official State Fair lots dropping from $25 to $20.

State Fair of Texas responds to criticism

At the start of the 2025 fair, social media users posted about light crowds, with some blaming the high costs. Just over a week into the fair, officials said social media criticism was unfounded, claiming that the first week of the fair always has the lightest attendance. They also pushed back on cost concerns, pointing out the attractions included with admission, the discount programs available to visitors, and the millions of dollars the fair puts toward philanthropy.

Still, attendance numbers released after the fair lent credence to at least some of the criticism; about 2 million people attended across the 24 days of the fair in 2025, 400,000 fewer than the year before. Typical attendance ranges from 2 million to 2.5 million, the fair said.

According to a news release on Monday morning, the fair took a "comprehensive look" at the total cost of attendance following the feedback received in 2025.

"Families have always been at the heart of the State Fair of Texas, and every year we listen closely to what our fairgoers tell us about their experience," Karissa Condoianis, the fair's senior VP of public relations, said in a statement. "Our goal is to make it easier for families to plan a State Fair day that works for them and get the most from their time at the State Fair."

Lower prices at the 2026 State Fair of Texas

Here are all of the ticket prices for the 2026 State Fair of Texas, and the changes from 2025.

Weekday admission (Monday-Thursday)

Adults (ages 13-59): $15, down from $17

Seniors (ages 60+): $13 (no change)

Children (ages 3-12): $10, down from $12

Children 2 and under: Free (no change)

Adults after 5 p.m.: $10, down from $12

Children after 5 p.m.: $10, down from $12

Weekend admission (Friday-Sunday)