Wind and rain can't stop the town of Italy from remembering 3 slain children

Wind and rain can't stop the town of Italy from remembering 3 slain children

Wind and rain can't stop the town of Italy from remembering 3 slain children

More than 100 people in the small Ellis County town of Italy braved the wind and rain to express their collective sorrow at a place where three children were stabbed to death on Friday.

Shamaiya Deyonshana Hall Ellis County Sheriff's Deputies

The crowd released balloons outside the home where a 6-year-old boy and his 5-year-old twin half-siblings were stabbed to death on Friday.

Authorities say their mother, Shamaiya Hall savagely attacked her own children after she was caught by a CPS caseworker making an unauthorized visit to the home of a grandmother who had custody.

Two of Hall's children survived the attack but were critically injured.

Tonight's gathering outside the home drew people from all over the town of 2000 who say they are still trying to understand such a horrible act of violence.

"I'm from Italy, but I probably moved away for 20 or something years, so it's home for me." Italy resident Casey Johnson said. "I don't know the kids personally but just because it touched my heart so much I had to come and give my condolences to the family"

Today, officials added two more aggravated assault charges to the three capital murder charges Hall already faces.

She remains in the Ellis County Jail with a $2 million bond.