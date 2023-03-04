Watch CBS News
Italy community comes together after 3 children fatally stabbed, 2 wounded

By Nicole Nielsen

/ CBS Texas

ITALY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dozens of people were at the scene of multiple stabbings Friday night.

Community members were praying and crying – they say, this should have never happened.

Inside a home on the 300 block of Harris Street near Stafford Elementary School in Italy, police arrived around 4 p.m. to find three children stabbed to death. Two other children inside were wounded and taken to nearby hospitals.

"We are extremely sad to have to report on this," said Ellis County Sheriff's Deputy Jerry Cozby.

3 children killed, 2 others wounded at a home in Italy, Texas 01:23

"Right now the most important thing, are prayers for the family of those involved," Cozby said.

Billy Turner says he is heartbroken that this could have happened.

"This is shocking. This is very shocking. This is not normal for Italy," Turner said. "I just pray that we come together on this."

A candlelight vigil formed nearby where members of the community and family gathered to pray and grieve.

"We're a close community," Turner said. "Hoping that a lot of prayers go up and that we as a community will come back together and start loving on each other and checking on each other, making sure everyone is alright."

There is one suspect in custody, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office. 

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services told CBS News Texas:

"We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why."

For now, officials say the community is not in any danger.

Nicole Nielsen
Nicole Nielsen joined the CBS 11 news team in June 2020. Born and raised in Keller, Nicole is a North Texas native who is thrilled to work for the station she grew up watching.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 10:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

