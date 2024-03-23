Watch CBS News
WIND ADVISORY on Sunday, storms overnight into Monday in North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Don't put out those trash cans early for Monday pickup. We've got some huge wind on Sunday. A WIND ADVISORY is out from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Gusts could get up to 45 mph.These winds go on all day. Highs will reach into 70s with cloudy skies. A few passing showers are possible, but rain chances are only around 20%.

A line of storms is expected to form along the dryline to our west at the end of day. This line will produce some strong storms with hail and wind the major threats in our western counties. Overnight the line moves in the Metroplex as it weakens. 

The severe weather threat is low, not quite warm enough nor quite enough moisture in the air. The severe threat is higher well to our north.

The rain and storms will be moving into our eastern counties by daybreak on Monday. This could be yet another good rain here in March. It is the sixth wettest start to the month in the 125-year history.

We are going into the last week of March and we've already surpassed our average monthly total.

Small chances of storms again on Wednesday. Do notice lows mid-week in the low 40s.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on March 23, 2024 / 7:21 PM CDT

