Widespread severe weather threat in North Texas Wednesday

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect on Wednesday in North Texas.

A flood watch is in effect for Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta and Hopkins counties through Thursday morning.

As those storms travel farther to the east, and closer to the I-35 corridor, they should start to lose some steam, as they travel farther from the frontal boundary.

By the Wednesday morning commute, there's a chance of scattered storms, primarily in the WNW areas.

That threat becomes more widespread, and shifts into the metroplex and east of I-35 by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

All threats are on the table here, with large hail and strong winds being the primary threats, but there's also the potential for tornadoes.

On top of that, an elevated flood risk, with heavy rains falling on top of already very saturated soils.

That all tapers off early overnight into Thursday, where there will be a brief break with some sunshine, and highs in the middle 80s.

By Friday, thunderstorms are likely, primarily during the morning and afternoon. Once again, CBS News Texas First Alert meteorologists will be tracking the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms during this timeframe, which is why they have issued another First Alert Weather Day for Friday.

This weekend looks to feature lots of dry time, with highs in the upper 70s, and just isolated shower chances.