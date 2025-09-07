Why bills to provide additional property tax relief and ban THC in Texas failed

Two high-profile bills collapsed at the Texas Capitol after Republicans couldn't agree on legislation. They include a measure aimed at giving property taxpayers additional relief, and a state ban on THC products.

Lowering property taxes unsuccessful

Senate Bill 10 would have made it more difficult for cities and counties with more than 75,000 residents to increase property taxes. The bill would have triggered an election if those cities and counties collected 2.5 percent more property tax revenues than the year before. That's lower than the current rate of 3.5 percent that triggers an election now.

Some House Republicans teamed up with Democrats to kill the legislation saying it wouldn't have lowered property taxes enough. They also said smaller cities and counties should have been included in the bill. The House made changes to the Senate bill, but the Senate killed the House amendments.

Republican Representative Tony Tinderholt of Arlington said, "It's super important to our constituents but I think it should be equal and paired across the entire state equally regardless of population. So, for that reason, while I fully support property tax relief, my goal was to vote no on this and try to push it back to the Senate to try to get a lot of things at the House floor added back in."

Republican Representative Ellen Troxclair of Boerne said, "This bill, while it is not perfect, it is a step in the right direction. You cannot stand up here and say that lowering the approved tax rate from 3.5 to 2.5 percent is not a step in the right direction of lower taxes."

Texas ban on THC products

Another bill lawmakers failed to pass was a ban on all THC products. The Texas Senate, led by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, repeatedly passed the measure. Governor Abbott vetoed the bill after the regular legislative session. Even after adding the topic to the special session agenda, Abbott, Speaker Dustin Burrows, and the Lt. Governor couldn't reach a deal on a compromise measure. Other bills that would have banned THC products for those under 21 and would have regulated those products also failed.

The big question now for Governor Abbott is will he call for a third special session. On Friday, when asked if he will bring lawmakers back to act on THC legislation he said, "I would say stay tuned on that. Something may be happening soon."