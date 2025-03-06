Why are flags in Texas at half staff? Honoring Rep. Sylvester Turner

U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner dies at 70 U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner dies at 70, just weeks after taking office 03:06

The flags of Texas and the U.S. are flying at half staff on Thursday and Friday to honor U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner of Houston, who started his first term in Congress in January. The Democrat was formerly the mayor of Houston from 2016-2024.

Turner died early Wednesday morning after attending President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered that all flags across the state be lowered to half staff, returning to full staff at sunrise on Saturday. Abbott said the Harris County judge can order flags in the county to remain at half staff until Turner is buried.

"Texas has lost a longtime leader and dedicated public servant with the death of Congressman Sylvester Turner of Houston. As a mark of respect for his public service as state representative, mayor, and congressman, it is fitting that flags be lowered to half-staff in his honor," Abbott's order said.

Federal law around displaying the U.S. flag

Section 4 of the U.S. Code covers all things related to the national flag. The law states that upon the death of certain officials, the sitting president must order all flags flown at half-staff for various periods:

30 days: A sitting or former president

A sitting vice president, sitting or retired Supreme Court chief justice, sitting Speaker of the House

A sitting Supreme Court associate justice, secretary of an executive or military department, former vice president, sitting governor of a state, territory or possession.

A sitting Supreme Court associate justice, secretary of an executive or military department, former vice president, sitting governor of a state, territory or possession. 1 day: A sitting member of Congress.